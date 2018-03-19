Planet Princeton
Winter storm watch in effect for the Princeton area until Wednesday night

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A winter storm watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon until Wednesday evening. A pair of back to back noreaster`s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will merge into a single intense storm off the mid Atlantic coast by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Central New Jersey could receive 8 to 12 inches of snow.

Widespread power outages are possible, and travel could be difficult at times. On Wednesday afternoon and evening, snow could fall at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice is also possible.

Heavy, wet snow could bring down trees and power lines. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 miles per hour are possible on Tuesday night and Wednesday. A period of heavy snow is also possible with the onset of precipitation on Tuesday. Visibility will be low at times.

A winter storm watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may affect travel.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

