Pet Rescue of the Week: Daniella the cat

Daniella is a very active, lively, and talkative cat.This grey tiger was born on July 1 of 2015. Daniella was surrendered to SAVE by her owner when he developed a severe cat allergy. She would do best as the only cat a home with an experienced cat owner. She was very stressed in the main cat rooms at SAVE, so she was moved into the administrative offices. In more of a home environment, she quickly showed her true colors and affectionate nature. She loves to sit on laps while staff members work and rub up on visitors. She is a very interactive girl! If you’re looking for a spunky and entertaining cat, she will be the perfect addition. If you have any questions about her, please call SAVE at (609) 309-5214 or stop by for a visit to meet Daniella at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

