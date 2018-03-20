Planet Princeton
Schools

Proposed price tag for Princeton Public Schools construction referendum: $137 million

2 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The proposed bond referendum for the Princeton Public Schools could be up to $137 million, school officials announced Tuesday night. The cost includes a new school for fifth and sixth graders, a new administration building, an expanded high school and upgrades to all district schools. The price tag does not include costs to maintain the new school or other new spaces.

School officials want to buy the former SAVE animal shelter property off Herrontown Road for administrative offices, at a cost of $1.75 million.

Voters would be asked to approve the referendum in a special election on Oct. 2 if the New Jersey Department of Education approves the district’s plan. The district is still accepting feedback and making revisions. District officials will submit the plan to the state next month.

School Board President Patrick Sullivan said Scarsdale, New York spends twice as much on education as Princeton does.

Resident Kip Cherry said the district needs to be creative and find items to cut from the proposal. “The middle class is being squeezed out of Princeton,” she said.

School officials are also proposing a budget for the 2018-19 academic year that includes a 3.3 percent budget increase.

We will update this story with details when the school board meeting is over. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Tue 20

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 20
Wed 21

An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith

March 21 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 21

“Prison Nation” Panel Discussion

March 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 21

How To Sleep Like A Baby

March 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 21

Exploring the Small Farm Dream with Jess Niederer

March 21 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 21

Trail Running Basics

March 21 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 21

Learning that Works: Parents Talk About Finding the Right Fit for their Kids.

March 21 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 22

Colon Cancer: Risk Factors, Screening Guidelines and Treatments

March 22 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Thu 22

College, Job & Career Fair

March 22 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 22

TILT Mentoring Information Session

March 22 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 22

Opioid Overdose Prevention

March 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 22

Mira Nakashima @ D&R Greenway on “Soul of a Tree” Legendary Woodworking

March 22 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 20

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 20
Wed 21

An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith

March 21 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 21

“Prison Nation” Panel Discussion

March 21 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 21

How To Sleep Like A Baby

March 21 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 21

Exploring the Small Farm Dream with Jess Niederer

March 21 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
