Proposed price tag for Princeton Public Schools construction referendum: $137 million

The proposed bond referendum for the Princeton Public Schools could be up to $137 million, school officials announced Tuesday night. The cost includes a new school for fifth and sixth graders, a new administration building, an expanded high school and upgrades to all district schools. The price tag does not include costs to maintain the new school or other new spaces.

School officials want to buy the former SAVE animal shelter property off Herrontown Road for administrative offices, at a cost of $1.75 million.

Voters would be asked to approve the referendum in a special election on Oct. 2 if the New Jersey Department of Education approves the district’s plan. The district is still accepting feedback and making revisions. District officials will submit the plan to the state next month.

School Board President Patrick Sullivan said Scarsdale, New York spends twice as much on education as Princeton does.

Resident Kip Cherry said the district needs to be creative and find items to cut from the proposal. “The middle class is being squeezed out of Princeton,” she said.

School officials are also proposing a budget for the 2018-19 academic year that includes a 3.3 percent budget increase.

We will update this story with details when the school board meeting is over.