Princeton area closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 20

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency as the latest winter storm begins. The National Weather Service is predicting that the Princeton area could receive between 13 and 17 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Police in Princeton and Hopewell are asking residents not to park their cars on streets tonight so that crews can clear snow.

Most area events will be cancelled for Wednesday and readers can expect that most area schools and other government offices will be closed. We will list closures as they are announced.

Colonel Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police announced that a commercial vehicle travel ban has been put in place for the entire length of I-78, I-80, I-280 and I-287. The ban applies to all tractor-trailers, :empty straight” CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

Colleges and Universities

Mercer County Community College

Princeton University’s spring break is this week. Offices are closed on Wednesday.

Rider University

Rutgers

Westminster Choir College

The College of New Jersey

Schools

Children’s Day School in Ewing

East Windsor Regional School District

Eden Autism Services

Hamilton Township Public Schools

East Windsor Regional

Hopewell Valley Regional

Lawrence Public Schools

Mercer County Special Services

Montgomery

Princeton Public Schools

Princeton Charter School

Princeton Day School

Princeton Friends School

Princeton International School of Mathematics

South Brunswick

Trenton

West Windsor-Plainsboro

Government Offices and Community Buildings

Mercer County Government

Mercer County Library System

Princeton Public Library

All Corner House Behavioral Health programs are cancelled.

Area Businesses and Nonprofits

Princeton Fitness and Wellness

Please email us with dates for events that are rescheduled or any other information you would like added to this post. We will update this information frequently. Email editor @ planetprinceton.com or send us a message on Facebook or Twitter.