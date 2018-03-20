Planet Princeton
Princeton area closures and cancellations for Wednesday, March 20

2 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency as the latest winter storm begins. The National Weather Service is predicting that the Princeton area could receive between 13 and 17 inches of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday evening.

Police in Princeton and Hopewell are asking residents not to park their cars on streets tonight so that crews can clear snow.

Most area events will be cancelled for Wednesday and readers can expect that most area schools and other government offices will be closed. We will list closures as they are announced.

Colonel Patrick Callahan of the New Jersey State Police announced that a commercial vehicle travel ban has been put in place for the entire length of I-78,  I-80, I-280 and I-287. The ban applies to all tractor-trailers, :empty straight” CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles.

Colleges and Universities
Mercer County Community College
Princeton University’s spring break is this week. Offices are closed on Wednesday.
Rider University
Rutgers
Westminster Choir College
The College of New Jersey

Schools
Children’s Day School in Ewing
East Windsor Regional School District
Eden Autism Services
Hamilton Township Public Schools
East Windsor Regional
Hopewell Valley Regional
Lawrence Public Schools
Mercer County Special Services
Montgomery
Princeton Public Schools
Princeton Charter School
Princeton Day School
Princeton Friends School
Princeton International School of Mathematics
South Brunswick
Trenton
West Windsor-Plainsboro

Government Offices and Community Buildings
Mercer County Government
Mercer County Library System
Princeton Public Library
All Corner House Behavioral Health programs are cancelled.

Area Businesses and Nonprofits
Princeton Fitness and Wellness

