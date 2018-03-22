Princeton is seeking 50 households to participate in food waste collection study

Dear Editor,

The municipality is currently looking to improve our curbside organics recycling program and we need your help! If your household has never taken part in the town’s organics program, please consider signing up to be one of 50 households to participate in a study. If your household is chosen, you will receive a free compost bin and free curbside organics pick up for the rest of 2018. For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://www.princetonnj.gov/news/we-are-looking-to-improve-ourcurbside-organics-program-help-us-and-take-part-in-our-study.

Liz Lempert

Mayor