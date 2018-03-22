Planet Princeton
Princeton is seeking 50 households to participate in food waste collection study

1 min ago
Community Contributor
Dear Editor,

The municipality is currently looking to improve our curbside organics recycling program and we need your help! If your household has never taken part in the town’s organics program, please consider signing up to be one of 50 households to participate in a study. If your household is chosen, you will receive a free compost bin and free curbside organics pick up for the rest of 2018. For more information and to sign up, please visit: https://www.princetonnj.gov/news/we-are-looking-to-improve-ourcurbside-organics-program-help-us-and-take-part-in-our-study.

Liz Lempert
Mayor

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
Thu 22

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

March 22
Thu 22

College, Job & Career Fair

March 22 @ 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 22

TILT Mentoring Information Session

March 22 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 22

Opioid Overdose Prevention

March 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 22

Mira Nakashima @ D&R Greenway on “Soul of a Tree” Legendary Woodworking

March 22 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 22

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 22

ARB 2: Arts Council of Princeton Community Stage

March 22 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 22

Pippin

March 22 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 23

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 23 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 23

Honk! JR.

March 23 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Fri 23

Night of Comedy

March 23 @ 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fri 23

Trenton Film Society Trenton Film Festival

March 23 @ 9:00 pm - 10:00 pm
