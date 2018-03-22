Two sisters from Princeton appear on Tonight Show to talk about local coding club for girls

Sisters Valeria Torres-Olivares and Kyara Torres-Olivares appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week to talk about their summer camp experience coding, and their own coding workshops for girls.

The Torres-Olivares sisters, who live in downtown Princeton, attended supermodel Karlie Kloss’s summer camp “Kode with Klossy” last year. The camp program is being expanded and will be offered to 1,000 girls in 25 cities this summer.

“We were excited and inspired by the model Klossie created,” Valeria told Jimmy Fallon. Her sister added that the camp was fun.

Valeria attends Princeton High School, and Kyara attends the John Witherspoon Middle School.The girls decided to bring back what they learned and share it with their peers. They are running their own local coding workshops, including a monthly session for girls in grades 6 to 8.

“Coding is a very good skill to know, because it can give you endless possibilities in the future and it allows girls to break barriers,” Kyara said. “I want to be a part of that journey for others.”

Valeria said the all-female environment the class provides allows girls to support each other. “It also makes them feel welcome to ask any questions that they have,” she said. “This may not be the case in a co-ed environment.”

Girls can drop in at the Princeton Public Library for an hour for the all-female coding class and explore the programming language python. In each session, a core concept will be covered, along with an exercise to put new skills to the test. No coding experience is necessary.The class takes place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. today (March 22), and then again on April 26 and May 24. Stop by the technology center at the library to take part in the free workshop, or to guarantee you spot in future workshops, visit the Princeton Public Library website.