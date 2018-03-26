Fire leaves Hillsborough home uninhabitable

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, police in Hillsborough responded to a call about a fire at a house on the first block of Meadowbrook Drive. Smoke was coming from the second floor of the home. The homeowner was not home at the time, police said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but a second floor bathroom and bedroom suffered damage. The residence was deemed uninhabitable because of the damage sustained. The fire does not appear to be suspicious, but is still under investigation by the Hillsborough Township Police Department and Hillsborough Fire Safety Bureau. No one was injured in the fire, police said.

Responding agencies included the Hillsborough Township Police Department, Hillsborough Township Fire Department Stations 36,37,and 38, the Neshanic Fire Company, the Montgomery Fire Company, the Millstone Borough Fire Company, the East Amwell Fire Company, the Somerville Fire Company, and the Manville Fire Company.