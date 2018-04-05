Pet rescue of the week: Meet Pine the cat

This is Pine or “Piney,” as he is known to his pals. He is a born entertainer, even though he can seem quite shy at first. He loves to stretch, and he uses every opportunity to show off his sleek limbs. He is very sweet, as his former foster mom will attest. He is young and has lots of energy. After a bout of the “zoomies,” he enjoys lounging on his favorite stuffed toy. He also loves springs and will initiate “fetch” play sessions. Once he is comfortable, Pine is big on cuddling and will even give kisses. He will make the perfect kitty for a patient owner who will give him the time he needs to adjust to his new home.The wait is surely worth it, as he is one special boy! SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Pine and the other dogs and cats currently looking for homes.
Fri 06
Creating Colorful Creatures Art Lessons for Children
March 26 @ 4:00 pm - April 30 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 06
Big Chief Wears a Golden Crown: Art of the New Orleans Black Masking Indians, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts
March 29 @ 12:00 pm - April 7 @ 8:00 pm
Fri 06
A senior thesis exhibition by Pauli King, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts
April 3 @ 10:00 am - April 7 @ 8:30 pm
Fri 06
“From My Soul”
April 4 @ 6:30 am - May 1 @ 10:00 pm
Fri 06
Sat 07
Household Hazardous Waste Collection and Electronics Recycling for Mercer County Residents
April 7 @ 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Sat 07
Princeton Photo Workshop: In The Studio: The Fine Art Nude
April 7 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 07
Yoga and Wine at Terhune Orchards
April 7 @ 10:30 am - 11:30 am
Sat 07
Alice in Wonderland!
April 7 @ 11:00 am - 12:30 pm
Sat 07
Unionville Vineyards Spring Artisan Market
April 7 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sat 07
1st and 3rd Youth Groups
April 7 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sat 07
Alice in Wonderland!
April 7 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
