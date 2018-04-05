Planet Princeton
Pet rescue of the week: Meet Pine the cat

1 day ago
Pine

This is Pine or “Piney,” as he is known to his pals. He is a born entertainer, even though he can seem quite shy at first. He loves to stretch, and he uses every opportunity to show off his sleek limbs. He is very sweet, as his former foster mom will attest. He is young and has lots of energy. After a bout of the “zoomies,” he enjoys lounging on his favorite stuffed toy. He also loves springs and will initiate “fetch” play sessions. Once he is comfortable, Pine is big on cuddling and will even give kisses. He will make the perfect kitty for a patient owner who will give him the time he needs to adjust to his new home.The wait is surely worth it, as he is one special boy!  SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Pine and the other dogs and cats currently looking for homes.

