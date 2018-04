New Jersey Transit Northeast Corridor trains between Trenton and New Brunswick are about 30 minutes behind schedule in both directions this Thursday afternoon, April 5, as of 4 p.m.Officials said the delays are due to emergency track work by Amtrak.

Eastbound trains will bypass the Princeton Junction and Hamilton train stations. Customers at Princeton Junction and Hamilton must go west to Trenton for eastbound service. Customers from Trenton must go to New Brunswick to go westbound.