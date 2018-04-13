Planet Princeton
Opinionator

Princeton Board of Education should postpone vote on Cranbury contract

16 mins ago
Community Contributor
Add comment

To the Editor:

The high school sending-receiving agreement with Cranbury is expiring in 2020. This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity for the Princeton Public School District and the town’s residents to reexamine the costs and benefits of this agreement and whether the reasons to enter into this agreement almost ten years ago are still valid today and for the next decade.

Whether to renew the Cranbury agreement will have a material impact on the student headcount in Princeton High School in a time when our school facility is capacity-constrained. More importantly, this decision will directly affect the need and the timing of the proposed facilities referendum, which in turn will have a significant impact on the township finances.

Rather than brushing aside questions about the Cranbury agreement by the public, the school board has the obligation to provide Princeton residents a detailed explanation as to whether renewing the Cranbury agreement is in our best interest. Unfortunately, the information provided so far by the school district to justify renewing this agreement has been woefully inadequate and often misleading. For example,

1. The Board of Education members and the Cranbury representative said on the April 10th board meeting that there is no legal option to terminate this agreement. However, NJ Rev Stat § 18A:38-21 clearly states that the board may apply to the New Jersey Department of Education for consent to terminate the agreement on the ground that the receiving district is “no longer able to provide facilities for the pupils of the other district.”

2. The Board of Education members and the superintendent told us that terminating the Cranbury agreement will lead to an immediate loss of $4.9 million revenue for the district. That is not true. NJ Rev Stat § 18A:38-21.1 stipulates that the send-receive relationship shall be continued for the students from the sending district who are already enrolled. This means that the loss of revenue to the district will be phased in over four years which should provide both Princeton and Cranbury school districts the time to make operational and financial adjustments.

3. The superintendent also said that the lost revenue from Cranbury would be too big a budget deficit to fill and will force the district to breach the 2% cap of property tax increase. Yet, taking on over $100 million of debt and the associated operating costs of new school facilities seems to be a sure way to exceed that 2% cap. The township residents are entitled to all the necessary information to help them to decide which bill to foot.

As substantial changes in tax laws are occurring at both the federal and state levels, township residents, more than any time, have the right to demand from our elected officials the prudence and transparency that are required for decisions that could affect the township’s financial health for the next decade and beyond.

Please join me in urging our school district officials to postpone voting on the send-receive agreement with Cranbury and present us detailed information and analysis so that our community can make an informed decision.

Sign the petition at Change.org calling on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education to postpone voting on the send-receive agreement with Cranbury.

Jian Chen

Community Contributor

Submit your photos, news, blog post, news tip, document, request for coverage or letter to the editor to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Please include your contact information. Letters should be between 200 and 750 words. Add events to our community calendar by following the "add event" link on our navigation menu. Thank you for reading and contributing to Planet Princeton.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Fri 13

Creating Colorful Creatures Art Lessons for Children

March 26 @ 4:00 pm - April 30 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 13

“From My Soul”

April 4 @ 6:30 am - May 1 @ 10:00 pm
Fri 13

Living at the Intersection Symposium: Engineering and the Arts, presented by Princeton’s Council on Science and Technology and the Lewis Center for the Arts

April 12 @ 8:00 am - April 13 @ 5:00 pm
Fri 13

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

April 13
Fri 13

A senior thesis exhibition by Angélica María Vielma, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

April 13 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 13

A senior thesis exhibition by Kathleen Ma, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

April 13 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 13

Lunchtime Chamber Music Performances

April 13 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 13

Fefu and Her Friends by María Irene Fornés, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater

April 13 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Fri 13

Film and Panel Discussion: “Plastic is Forever”

April 13 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 13

The Playwright’s Pedogogy: A Conversation with Playwrights Migdalia Cruz and Mac Wellman, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater

April 13 @ 4:30 pm
Fri 13

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 13 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 13

Waterscapes – Photographs from Nantucket, the Adirondacks, and Other Places

April 13 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Free Shipping on Orders over $60     Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat
%d bloggers like this: