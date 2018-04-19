John Borden: A tireless advocate for affordable housing in Princeton

To the Editor:

When John Borden passed away on April 11th, Princeton lost a most sincere and effective advocate for the housing needs of our community. On behalf of Princeton Community Housing, I am writing to express our condolences to John’s family and friends and to let others how much John meant to our organization and to Princeton.

John was indeed a wonderful man-the kindest man I have ever met, without exaggeration. I will miss his smile, his easygoing delivery, his wisdom and friendship. John was a gentleman in every respect and a man I hoped I could be. His sense of duty to the community and the manner in which he approached this duty are the reasons why he leaves an incredible legacy in his service to Princeton Community Housing and the Princeton community.

This legacy includes his role as one of the pioneering and founding members of Princeton Community Housing in 1967 and his service on the board of trustees as a representative for Princeton Monthly Meeting. John was a significant contributor to the work and accomplishments of our organization, particularly over the past year, helping us to promote our mission to provide, manage and advocate for affordable housing opportunities in town. During his tenure on the Princeton Community Housing Board, John often led our fundraising and development efforts, by word and by deed, and also chaired the development committee.

John worked quietly, but tirelessly, diligently and effectively, to ensure that the community understood the necessity of ensuring that Princeton was a town in which everyone — seniors, families, people at every income level — could have a home.

Our fond memories of his one of a kind personality, effective leadership and steadfast advocacy help ease the sadness of our loss and inspire us to continue our mission and help the community to offer the variety of housing opportunities that are essential to maintaining the vibrancy and socioeconomic diversity that defines our town.

Edward Truscelli

Executive Director, Princeton Community Housing

on behalf of the trustees and staff of the Princeton Community Housing entities