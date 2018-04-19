Planet Princeton
Opinionator

John Borden: A tireless advocate for affordable housing in Princeton

6 hours ago
Community Contributor
Add comment

To the Editor:

When John Borden passed away on April 11th, Princeton lost a most sincere and effective advocate for the housing needs of our community. On behalf of Princeton Community Housing, I am writing to express our condolences to John’s family and friends and to let others how much John meant to our organization and to Princeton.

John was indeed a wonderful man-the kindest man I have ever met, without exaggeration. I will miss his smile, his easygoing delivery, his wisdom and friendship.  John was a gentleman in every respect and a man I hoped I could be. His sense of duty to the community and the manner in which he approached this duty are the reasons why he leaves an incredible legacy in his service to Princeton Community Housing and the Princeton community.

This legacy includes his role as one of the pioneering and founding members of Princeton Community Housing in 1967 and his service on the board of trustees as a representative for Princeton Monthly Meeting. John was a significant contributor to the work and accomplishments of our organization, particularly over the past year, helping us to promote our mission to provide, manage and advocate for affordable housing opportunities in town. During his tenure on the Princeton Community Housing Board, John often led our fundraising and development efforts, by word and by deed, and also chaired the development committee.

John worked quietly, but tirelessly, diligently and effectively, to ensure that the community understood the necessity of ensuring that Princeton was a town in which everyone — seniors, families, people at every income level   — could have a home.

Our fond memories of his one of a kind personality, effective leadership and steadfast advocacy help ease the sadness of our loss and inspire us to continue our mission and help the community to offer the variety of housing opportunities that are essential to maintaining the vibrancy and socioeconomic diversity that defines our town.

Edward Truscelli
Executive Director, Princeton Community Housing
on behalf of the trustees and staff of the Princeton Community Housing entities

 

Community Contributor

Submit your photos, news, blog post, news tip, document, request for coverage or letter to the editor to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Please include your contact information. Letters should be between 200 and 750 words. Add events to our community calendar by following the "add event" link on our navigation menu. Thank you for reading and contributing to Planet Princeton.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 19

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

April 19
Fri 20

“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month

April 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 20

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

April 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 20

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 20 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 20

A senior thesis exhibition by Gabrielle Chen, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

April 20 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 20

Lunchtime Chamber Music Performances

April 20 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 20

Art Exhibit: Just My Nature–Aurelle Purdy Sprout

April 20 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Fri 20

Grafting Workshop

April 20 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 20

People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos Reading and Benefit

April 20 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 20

Pegasus Theatre Project Presents Bakersfield Mist

April 20 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 21

Princeton Academy Spring Rummage Sale

April 21 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 21

Princeton Academy’s Spring Rummage Sale

April 21 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6