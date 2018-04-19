VolunteerConnect thanks volunteers who sustain area nonprofits

Dear Editor,

As we celebrate National Volunteer Week (April 15-21), VolunteerConnect would like to reflect on our 20 years of connecting the amazing people in Central New Jersey to opportunities that are so desperately needed by nonprofit organizations in the region. Originally named Hands On Helpers, our organization was founded with the goal of connecting volunteers to nonprofits. Today, our name and scope of volunteerism have evolved to focus on the skilled needs of organizations, but our commitment to ensure the growth and capacity of area nonprofits has remained steadfast and can’t be done without the support of volunteers.

The one constant over the years has been the wonderful ability of people to step up and help—not just in times of crisis, like Hurricane Sandy with many thousands of people providing relief with personal effort and financial support, but day-to-day heroes who help in our soup kitchens or provide after-school arts education, counseling services, animal rescue, environmental awareness and so much more. In addition, there are volunteers who are working with us to support nonprofits with their business needs in short-term projects and many who are particularly committed to long-term engagement by joining a nonprofit board of trustees.

What we’ve seen during our 20 years of service is that regardless of the time, financial or skill level available, New Jersey volunteers have a strong desire to help others and a passion for social change. VolunteerConnect would like to thank the more than 1.6 million volunteers in our state for their much-needed service and greatly applaud all of you for thinking outward and moving forward.

Sincerely,

Amy Klein

Executive Director, VolunteerConnect