VolunteerConnect thanks volunteers who sustain area nonprofits

6 hours ago
Community Contributor
Dear Editor,

As we celebrate National Volunteer Week (April 15-21), VolunteerConnect would like to reflect on our 20 years of connecting the amazing people in Central New Jersey to opportunities that are so desperately needed by nonprofit organizations in the region. Originally named Hands On Helpers, our organization was founded with the goal of connecting volunteers to nonprofits. Today, our name and scope of volunteerism have evolved to focus on the skilled needs of organizations, but our commitment to ensure the growth and capacity of area nonprofits has remained steadfast and can’t be done without the support of volunteers.

The one constant over the years has been the wonderful ability of people to step up and help—not just in times of crisis, like Hurricane Sandy with many thousands of people providing relief with personal effort and financial support, but day-to-day heroes who help in our soup kitchens or provide after-school arts education, counseling services, animal rescue, environmental awareness and so much more. In addition, there are volunteers who are working with us to support nonprofits with their business needs in short-term projects and many who are particularly committed to long-term engagement by joining a nonprofit board of trustees.

What we’ve seen during our 20 years of service is that regardless of the time, financial or skill level available, New Jersey volunteers have a strong desire to help others and a passion for social change. VolunteerConnect would like to thank the more than 1.6 million volunteers in our state for their much-needed service and greatly applaud all of you for thinking outward and moving forward.

Sincerely,

Amy Klein
Executive Director, VolunteerConnect

 

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Thu 19

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

April 19
Fri 20

“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month

April 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 20

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

April 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 20

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 20 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 20

A senior thesis exhibition by Gabrielle Chen, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

April 20 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 20

Lunchtime Chamber Music Performances

April 20 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 20

Art Exhibit: Just My Nature–Aurelle Purdy Sprout

April 20 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Fri 20

Grafting Workshop

April 20 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 20

People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos Reading and Benefit

April 20 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 20

Pegasus Theatre Project Presents Bakersfield Mist

April 20 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 21

Princeton Academy Spring Rummage Sale

April 21 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 21

Princeton Academy’s Spring Rummage Sale

April 21 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
