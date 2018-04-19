SAVE Pet of the Week: Whitley

Whitley is a gentle giant with piercing blue eyes. He came to SAVE from a rescue in Oklahoma and is estimated to be about two years old. He loves to be cozy on his dog bed. Whitley appears to be housebroken as he has not made one accident in his kennel since being at SAVE. He absolutely loves to meet new people and walks very well on the leash. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call SAVE at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Whitley and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.
Fri 20
Fri 20
“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month
April 20 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 20
Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour
April 20 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 20
HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!
April 20 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Fri 20
A senior thesis exhibition by Gabrielle Chen, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts
April 20 @ 10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Fri 20
Lunchtime Chamber Music Performances
April 20 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Fri 20
Art Exhibit: Just My Nature–Aurelle Purdy Sprout
April 20 @ 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Fri 20
Grafting Workshop
April 20 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Fri 20
People & Stories / Gente y Cuentos Reading and Benefit
April 20 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 20
Pegasus Theatre Project Presents Bakersfield Mist
April 20 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 21
Princeton Academy Spring Rummage Sale
April 21 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sat 21
Princeton Academy’s Spring Rummage Sale
April 21 @ 8:00 am - 1:00 pm
