SAVE Pet of the Week: Whitley

16 hours ago
Community Contributor
Whitley is a gentle giant with piercing blue eyes.  He came to SAVE from a rescue in Oklahoma and is estimated to be about two years old. He loves to be cozy on his dog bed. Whitley appears to be housebroken as he has not made one accident in his kennel since being at SAVE.  He absolutely loves to meet new people and walks very well on the leash.  SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call SAVE at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Whitley and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.

