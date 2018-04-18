Planet Princeton
NJ State House

New Jersey residents have an extra day to pay state taxes

28 mins ago
Krystal Knapp
Following the Internal Revenue Service’s lead, the New Jersey Department of the Treasury’s Division of Taxation announced Wednesday that it is giving taxpayers an extra day to file and pay their taxes.

New Jersey residents and businesses with a filing or payment due date of April 17 have until midnight on Wednesday, April 18 to file or pay taxes. Taxpayers do not need to do anything to receive this extra time.

The IRS issued extended its deadline late Tuesday evening following system outage issues that surfaced early on the April 17 tax deadline. New Jersey’s system was not affected by any similar issues.

“While New Jersey did not experience any system issues, our goal is to ease any confusion and aid taxpayers who may be dealing with additional burdens caused by delays at the federal level,” said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio. “In the event that taxpayers affected by the IRS issue did not take the steps to submit their state returns electronically, we thought it prudent to grant a concurrent extension.”

Several Planet Princeton readers reported that they did have problems filing their state taxes online and kept getting error messages. One reader gave up and mailed his tax payment instead.

For additional information on filing electronic returns, New Jersey taxpayers should visit:  http://www.state.nj.us/treasury/taxation/pcfile/njwebfile.shtml

