Photo: Princeton Day School production of ‘Girls Like That’ receives 10 New Jersey Theater Award nominations

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Princeton Day School’s  fall production of “Girls Like That” by Evan Placey received 10 nominations for awards from the New Jersey Theater Awards, including outstanding overall production of a high school play. Director Stan Cahill said the number is a record for Princeton Day School. The award ceremony will take place May 17 at Montclair State University. Pictured, student Ella Baseman stands in front of the cast. Baseman has been nominated for outstanding supporting actress in a drama. Photo by Matt Pilsner.

