Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Prosecutor: $50,000 in marijuana products seized in East Windsor

14 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Ronald Boyler

An East Windsor resident was arrested last week after a month-long investigation by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force that resulted in the seizure of $50,000 in marijuana products.

On April 18, officers with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Windsor, Hamilton, Princeton and Trenton police executed search warrants at Ronald Boyler’s Forest Drive residence in East Windsor. According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, a search of the home allegedly uncovered 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at about $40,000, a box of edible marijuana chocolate bars valued at about $1,000, and approximately 90 grams of pure THC oil used in vape pens, valued at about $9,000.

Boyler, 39, has been charged with second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree possession with the intent to distribute. He has been released pending future court proceedings.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Mon 23

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage In Princeton Junction Hosts Food Pantry Drive For Statewide “Cares Day” Event

April 19 @ 9:00 am - April 25 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 23

A is for Art, T is for Team by The Trenton Community A-Team

April 23
Mon 23

Art Exhibit: Just My Nature–Aurelle Purdy Sprout

April 23 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 23

“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month

April 23 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 23

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 23 @ 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 23

Author Firoozeh Dumas Visits Stuart Country Day School

April 23 @ 1:30 pm - 3:15 pm
Mon 23

Actor Mark Feuerstein in Conversation with Michael Cadden

April 23 @ 7:30 pm
Wed 25

“Poetry of Nature” Poetry Reading, Trail Hike, St. Michaels Preserve w. D&R Greenway

April 25 @ 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Wed 25

An Evening with Anna Deavere Smith

April 25 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 25

“Prison Nation” Panel Discussion

April 25 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 25

LifeLink Volunteer Program Information Session

April 25 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 26

TILT Mentoring Information Session

April 26 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6