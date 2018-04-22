Prosecutor: $50,000 in marijuana products seized in East Windsor

An East Windsor resident was arrested last week after a month-long investigation by the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force that resulted in the seizure of $50,000 in marijuana products.

On April 18, officers with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Windsor, Hamilton, Princeton and Trenton police executed search warrants at Ronald Boyler’s Forest Drive residence in East Windsor. According to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, a search of the home allegedly uncovered 10 pounds of high-grade marijuana valued at about $40,000, a box of edible marijuana chocolate bars valued at about $1,000, and approximately 90 grams of pure THC oil used in vape pens, valued at about $9,000.

Boyler, 39, has been charged with second-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance and second-degree possession with the intent to distribute. He has been released pending future court proceedings.