Planet Princeton
Pets

SAVE pet of the week: Meet Blizzard the cat

4 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Add comment
Blizzard the cat

This dainty little tuxedo cat is Blizzard.  She is a sweet, relaxed gal. She enjoys the quiet life, a lap on which to lounge and naps in her cozy bed. She would love a home to call her own. Blizzard also qualifies for our seniors for seniors program – her adoption fee is waived for a senior citizen with an approved adoption application. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Blizzard and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.   Look for the SAVE booth at Communiversity today. We will be located on Nassau Street near Chambers Street.

Heather Achenbach

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
Sun 29

The VIS Junior Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

April 29 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sun 29

HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!

April 29 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 29

Lambertville Shad Fest 2018

April 29 @ 12:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Sun 29

Sunday Music Series at Terhune Orchards

April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 29

Communiversity ArtsFest 2018

April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 29

Princeton Shade Tree Commission Tree Seedling Giveaway

April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 29

Relax, Rejuvenate, Renew

April 29 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mon 30

Princeton Recycling Pickup

April 30
Mon 30

“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month

April 30 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 30

The Trouble with Minna: A Case of Slavery and Emancipation in the Antebellum North

April 30 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Mon 30

The Care and Feeding of Adults, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Princeton Atelier

April 30 @ 4:30 pm
Mon 30

End of Semester Showings in Dance, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Dance

April 30 @ 5:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6