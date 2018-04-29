SAVE pet of the week: Meet Blizzard the cat

This dainty little tuxedo cat is Blizzard. She is a sweet, relaxed gal. She enjoys the quiet life, a lap on which to lounge and naps in her cozy bed. She would love a home to call her own. Blizzard also qualifies for our seniors for seniors program – her adoption fee is waived for a senior citizen with an approved adoption application. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Blizzard and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes. Look for the SAVE booth at Communiversity today. We will be located on Nassau Street near Chambers Street.
Events Calendar
Sun 29
The VIS Junior Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts
April 29 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sun 29
HomeFront’s ARTJAM: Feel Good Twice!
April 29 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Sun 29
Lambertville Shad Fest 2018
April 29 @ 12:30 pm - 5:30 pm
Sun 29
Sunday Music Series at Terhune Orchards
April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 29
Communiversity ArtsFest 2018
April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 29
Princeton Shade Tree Commission Tree Seedling Giveaway
April 29 @ 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 29
Relax, Rejuvenate, Renew
April 29 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Mon 30
Princeton Recycling Pickup
April 30
Mon 30
“Seasons” Nature Art by Eden Autism Students @ D&R Greenway for April, Autism Awareness Month
April 30 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Mon 30
The Trouble with Minna: A Case of Slavery and Emancipation in the Antebellum North
April 30 @ 12:00 pm - 1:30 pm
Mon 30
Mon 30
