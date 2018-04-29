SAVE pet of the week: Meet Blizzard the cat

This dainty little tuxedo cat is Blizzard. She is a sweet, relaxed gal. She enjoys the quiet life, a lap on which to lounge and naps in her cozy bed. She would love a home to call her own. Blizzard also qualifies for our seniors for seniors program – her adoption fee is waived for a senior citizen with an approved adoption application. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Blizzard and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes. Look for the SAVE booth at Communiversity today. We will be located on Nassau Street near Chambers Street.

