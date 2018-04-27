Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, April 27-29

Friday, April 27

Oh La La! French Botique – For its 12th Edition, Ohlala ! returns to Hopewell. Gifts, gourmet specialties, jewelry, natural skin care products, handmade bags and scarves linens and more from France. Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Hopewell Train Station, 2 Railroad Place, Hopewell. Hours and more information

Reading by Jenny Xie and seniors from the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creating Writing – Poet and Princeton alumna Jenny Xie reads with six seniors as part of the C.K. Williams Reading Series for the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing at Princeton University. The series showcases senior thesis students in the program, with established writers as special guests. Xie is is the author of “Eye Level” (Graywolf Press. 6 p.m., Labyrinth Books, 122 Nassau Street, Princeton. Free More information

Lawrenceville Main Street Spring Benefit Plant Sale at Kale’s Nursery – Lawrenceville Main Street welcomes the community to a festive benefit plant sale hosted by Kale’s Nursery and Landscape Service. Fifteen percent of the proceeds will go to support the work of the Lawrenceville Main Street Landscape Committee that includes planting and maintaining the beautiful flowering baskets in the historic village. Starts at 6 p.m.. More information

Trinity Church Spring Rummage Sale – The 48th Trinity Church Spring Rummage sale takes place on Friday, night, April 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Departments at this sale include art, the antique boutique, books, housewares, jewelry, the ladies fashion boutique, linens, men’s fashions, small furniture, and this ‘n that. Trinity Church Princeton, 33 Mercer St, Princeton. More information

Benjamin Britten’s ‘War Requiem’ – Benjamin Britten’s “War Requiem” was written to commemorate the consecration of the Coventry Cathedral after the original fourteenth-century structure was destroyed in World War II. University and community groups perform together. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Richardson Auditorium in Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Alexander Hall, Princeton University, Princeton. $15 More information

Saturday, April 28

Israel Story – “Mixtape” The Stories Behind Israel’s Ultimate Playlist –Crank up the volume and take part in a musical journey. In its brand new live show, “Israel Story” – the country’s leading podcast and radio show – explores seven decades of local tunes, in celebration of one big milestone birthday. 8 a.m., McCosh Hall 10 at Princeton University. $18 More information

Nature Hike with the Sourland Conservancy – Join the Sourland Conservancy for a spring hike at Cedar Ridge on Van Dyke Road in Hopewell:. There are new birds, new flowers, new leaves on the trees, new frogs in the vernal ponds, and there may even be a butterfly or two. Led by former Sourland Conservancy Trustee Jim Amon. 9:30 a.m. More information

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day – National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is for unused or expired medications. Many police departments in the region are participating in this event. If you can’t bring medications in on this day, many police departments have collection boxes in their lobbies. More information

Art for Families: Art Tales – Join the Princeton University Art Museum on Saturday mornings for family fun. Drop in any time between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and enjoy an engaging gallery activity followed by a related art project. Each week has a different theme. Come for fifteen minutes or two hours—whatever your schedule allows. All ages are welcome. Princeton University Art Museum, , Princeton. Free More information

Tots on Tour at the Grounds for Sculpture – For kids ages 3-5 and their adult caregivers. Listen to a story, explore Grounds for Sculpture, and make art inspired by our current exhibitions. Each month centers on a different theme; check here after the 1st of the month for details. Children must be accompanied by an adult companion. 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton. $5 More information

Lambertville Shad Fest 2018 – Shad Fest takes place on April 28 and 29 from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. The festival is free and open to the public. The event includes live music, shopping, food and more. The annual festival celebrates the American Shad, the biggest fish in the herring family. More information

Arbor Day Celebration in the Mapleton Preserve – Join Friends of Princeton Nursery Lands and dance groups Handsome Molly and the Griggstown Lock Rapper Sword Dancers for a spring celebration. There will be a tree walk, the planting of an Arbor Day tree, and festive dance to revel in the season. The event is free, and all are welcome. 2 p.m., Mapleton Preserve/D&R Canal State Park Headquarters, 145 Mapleton Road, Kingston. Free More information

7th Annual Unionville Vineyards Pig Roast – Q Crew Catering will prepare a Polynesian-themed pig roast. Jim Popik’s Ten Foot Tall Band will perform classic and blues rock covers and originals, and we will serve an open bar of Unionville wines. Guests will get to try wines developing in barrel with the winemakers as well. 6 p.m., Unionville Vineyards, 9 Rocktown Road, Ringoes. $65 More information

American Sign Language Slam – Comedian and storyteller-actor Douglas Ridloff will perform his American Sign Language literary works — poetry and storytelling — and invite the deaf community and hearing American Sign Language speakers to take the stage to “rap, rhapsodize, rhetoric, rehash or just relate in sign language.” Hosted by Princeton University’s Community-Based Learning Initiative and American Sign Language Club.. 6:00 p.m., Andlinger Center for Energy & the Environment, Maeder Hall, 86 Olden Street, Princeton. Free More information

Sunday, April 29

Communiversity ArtsFest 2018 – The Arts Council of Princeton presents the 48th annual Communiversity ArtsFest on Sunday, April 29, from 1 to 6 p.m..The arts festival is a free event devoted to art and community comprised of a diverse group of local performers, artists, crafters, merchants, community groups. Downtown Princeton at Nassau and Witherspoon Streets, Palmer Square, and Princeton University. Free More information

Relax, Rejuvenate, Renew – Join STAND Central NJ to learn about self-care and stress management with presenters Jasmine Ueng-McHale and Stefanie Lachenauer, in collaboration with the Healthy Mind Healthy Body Initiative. Learn about mindful practice, improve creativity, and strategies for attaining a deep state of well being. Free. Register online: www.facebook.com/events/2015532685383710/. 2 p.m., Otto Kaufman Community Center, 356 Skillman Road, Skillman. Free More information

