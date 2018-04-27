Police in South Brunswick will increase traffic enforcement along Route 1 next week

South Brunswick Police will increase traffic enforcement in the following areas for the week of April 30 through May 6:
Location: Route 1 Hard Shoulder
Issue: Shoulder usage before and after posted hours of operation
Times: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Sand Hill Road
Issue: Speeding vehicles
Times: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Route 1 in the area of Beekman Road
Issue: Improper Passing
Times: 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Location: Whispering Woods Boulevard
Issue: Speeding
Times: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: Ridge Road (Westbound)/Route 1
Issue: Improper Passing
Times: 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.