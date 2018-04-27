Planet Princeton
Traffic & Transit

Police in South Brunswick will increase traffic enforcement along Route 1 next week

7 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
South Brunswick Police will  increase traffic enforcement in the following areas for the week of April 30 through May 6:

Location:         Route 1 Hard Shoulder
Issue:               Shoulder usage before and after posted hours of operation
Times:             9 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location:         Sand Hill Road
Issue:               Speeding vehicles
Times:             8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:         Route 1 in the area of Beekman Road
Issue:               Improper Passing
Times:             7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location:         Whispering Woods Boulevard
Issue:               Speeding
Times:             7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location:         Ridge Road (Westbound)/Route 1
Issue:               Improper Passing
Times:             7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Advertisement

