Plainsboro woman dies after crash in South Brunswick

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
A 60-year-old woman from Plainsboro died in a crash at the intersection of Route 535 and Route 32 in South Brunswick on Monday night just before 7 p.m., police said.

Ming Xiong was driving a 2007 Toyota Corolla and was stopped at a red traffic light on Route 32 west at the intersection of Route 535. South River resident Michael Gil, 41, was driving a 2002 Mini Cooper on Route 32 heading west and was approaching the intersection of Route 535 when his vehicle struck the rear of Xiong’s vehicle. As a result of the crash, Xiong was injured and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Officer William Merkler at (732) 329-4000, extension 7432.

The Cranbury Police Department, Monroe Police Department, New Jersey State Police, Monmouth Junction Fire Department, Cranbury Fire Department, Monmouth Junction EMS, Plainsboro EMS, and Monroe EMS helped at the scene.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

