Two apartments uninhabitable in West Windsor after fire

Just before midnight on May 3, police were dispatched to Goodrow Court at the Mews Apartments in West Windsor because a fire alarm went off. As officers were driving to the complex, dispatchers also received reports that people saw flames and smoke coming from a building at the complex.

Police arrived on the scene and saw flames and smoke coming from the porch area of a third-floor apartment. Some residents had already left the building due to the fire. Police evacuated the remaining tenants in the building and investigated the source of the fire. The residents in the apartment where the fire was coming from were unaware there was a fire, police said. They were inside with their five-day-old baby and were evacuated by police. The fire was contained to the third story balcony and roof and the master bedroom of the apartment, police said.

No injuries were reported. The residents of the apartment declined medical treatment. Officers were able to retrieve some items from the apartment, including baby formula. Just after 1 a.m., police allowed most residents back in their apartments. Two apartments were uninhabitable — the apartment where the fire started and a second apartment that sustained water damage. Both of the affected families were able to find other temporary living arrangements, police sad. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, but police believe the fire was an accident.

West Windsor Fire and Emergency Services, West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Station 43, Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co. Station 44, Plainsboro Fire Co. Station 49, and East Windsor Fire Co. Station 42 were at the scene to help put out the fire.