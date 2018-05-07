Planet Princeton
Police & Fire

Two apartments uninhabitable in West Windsor after fire

21 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Just before midnight on May 3,  police were dispatched to Goodrow Court at the Mews Apartments in West Windsor because a fire alarm went off. As officers were driving to the complex, dispatchers also received reports that people saw flames and smoke coming from a building at the complex.

Police arrived on the scene and saw flames and smoke coming from the porch area of a third-floor apartment. Some residents had already left the building due to the fire. Police evacuated the remaining tenants in the building and investigated the source of the fire. The residents in the apartment where the fire was coming from were unaware there was a fire, police said. They were inside with their five-day-old baby and were evacuated by police.  The fire was contained to the third story balcony and roof and the master bedroom of the apartment, police said.

No injuries were reported. The residents of the apartment declined medical treatment. Officers were able to retrieve some items from the apartment, including baby formula. Just after 1 a.m., police allowed most residents back in their apartments. Two apartments were uninhabitable — the apartment where the fire started and a second apartment that sustained water damage.  Both of the affected families were able to find other temporary living arrangements, police sad. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing, but police believe the fire was an accident.

West Windsor Fire and Emergency Services, West Windsor Volunteer Fire Co. #1 Station 43, Princeton Junction Volunteer Fire Co. Station 44, Plainsboro Fire Co. Station 49, and East Windsor Fire Co. Station 42 were at the scene to help put out the fire.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 08

ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust

May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 08

A senior thesis exhibition by Sandy Carpenter, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tue 08

The VIS Junior Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 08

Creative Writing Seniors Reading I, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

May 8 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 08

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 8 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Tue 08

Running Your Mac and Apple Devices Lean, Clean, and Mean with Dave Hamilton

May 8 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 09

Princeton University Farmers’Market

May 9 @ 11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wed 09

Creative Writing Seniors Reading II, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

May 9 @ 4:30 pm
Wed 09

Sing-A-Long with Sculpture

May 9 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 09

Rising Waters: Climate Change Games, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Princeton Atelier

May 9 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 09

End of Semester Showings in Dance, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Dance

May 9 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 09

Sierra Club Lecture: Carnivores and Environmental Change

May 9 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 08

ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust

May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Tue 08

A senior thesis exhibition by Sandy Carpenter, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tue 08

The VIS Junior Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 8 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 08

Creative Writing Seniors Reading I, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Creative Writing

May 8 @ 4:30 pm
Tue 08

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 8 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: