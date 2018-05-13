Planet Princeton
SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Angel

21 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Look at this smiling face! Angel is a sweet hound mix that came to SAVE from a rescue in Tennessee. Upon arrival she was rather shy, but we have been working on building her confidence. With the help of SAVE staff and volunteers she has been improving every day. Angel loves to exercise and enjoys playing fetch in the play yard. She lives up to her hound dog nature and is an extremely sensitive, sweet, and intuitive girl. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Give us a call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Angel and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.

Heather Achenbach

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

