SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Angel

Look at this smiling face! Angel is a sweet hound mix that came to SAVE from a rescue in Tennessee. Upon arrival she was rather shy, but we have been working on building her confidence. With the help of SAVE staff and volunteers she has been improving every day. Angel loves to exercise and enjoys playing fetch in the play yard. She lives up to her hound dog nature and is an extremely sensitive, sweet, and intuitive girl. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Give us a call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Angel and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.
Mon 14
ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust
May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 14
Princeton Recycling Pickup
May 14
Mon 14
Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group
May 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 14
Between the LineArt – Youth Discussion Group
May 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mon 14
Mercer County CHADD Group
May 14 @ 7:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 15
Community: By Donation Yoga Classes
May 15 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 15
Semitism – Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump
May 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16
Postmodern Design: Rise, Rejection, Revival
May 16 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 16
Night of Shining Stars Gala
May 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16
Learning that Works: Parents talk about finding the best fit for their kids
May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
