Planet Princeton
Photos

Photos: Princeton Special Sports and Programs Roaring Twenties Formal Dinner Dance

21 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Several dozen young people and volunteers attended the annual Princeton Special Sports and Programs formal dinner dance for adults and teens on May 4 in Princeton. The theme this year was Roaring Twenties. 

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 14

ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust

May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 14

Princeton Recycling Pickup

May 14
Mon 14

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 14 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 14

Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group

May 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 14

Between the LineArt – Youth Discussion Group

May 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Mon 14

Mercer County CHADD Group

May 14 @ 7:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 15

Semitism – Being Jewish in America in the Age of Trump

May 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16

Postmodern Design: Rise, Rejection, Revival

May 16 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 16

Night of Shining Stars Gala

May 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

Learning that Works: Parents talk about finding the best fit for their kids

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Mon 14

ART: Layers of the Earth, from Core to Clouds @ D&R Greenway Land Trust

May 2 @ 9:00 am - June 15 @ 5:00 pm
Mon 14

Princeton Recycling Pickup

May 14
Mon 14

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 14 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 14

Central Jersey General Infertility Support Group

May 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 14

Between the LineArt – Youth Discussion Group

May 14 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: