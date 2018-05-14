Planet Princeton
Hopewell Police warn area residents about parking ticket scam

21 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Someone is leaving fake parking tickets on the windshields of vehicles in Hopewell Township, police said.

A Haddon Court resident reported that someone left a “Notice of Delinquent Parking Violation” on the windshield of his car sometime between 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m on Sunday, May 13. Haddon Court is located in the Hopewell Grant Development of Hopewell Township. Notices may have been left on other cars in the neighborhood as well.

The notice claims that a delinquent payment of $40.10 is due before May 25. The notice provides a phone number and a post office box for making payments. The top of the notice lists the City of Pennington and has a State of New Jersey seal. These notices were not issued by Pennington Borough.

These notices are fraudulent and residents should not attempt to make any payments, police said.

Anyone with information about the notices is asked to contact the Hopewell Township Police Department at 609-737-3100, ext. 0.

A sample fake notice:

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

