Planet Princeton
NonprofitsPeople

Photo: Princeton Community Housing names new officers

19 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

New officers were elected to serve the boards for Princeton Community Housing at the organization’s May 10 meeting. Van Davis will lead the nonprofit’s two boards, the Princeton Community Housing board and the Princeton Community Housing Development Corporation board. A Princeton Community Housing trustee for nine years, Davis represents Trinity Episcopal Church and has led the Princeton Community Housing real estate committee. Alexander Pena, a Princeton Community Housing trustee for two years, has been named treasurer. Valerie Haynes, who represents the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, will serve as vice president of Princeton Community Housing. Alice Small, representing the YWCA of Princeton, will serve as vice president of the Princeton Community Housing Development Corporation. Jeannette Klink, representing the Princeton Methodist Church, and Betty Wolfe, representing Christ Congregation, were re-elected as secretaries of the Princeton Community Housing and Princeton Community Housing Development Corporation boards, respectively. Princeton Community Housing was founded in 1967 to provide welcoming and safe affordable housing within the Princeton community. Pictured (l-r):  Ed Truscelli, Alice Small, Van Davis, Valerie Haynes, Alex Pena, Betty Wolfe.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 16

Postmodern Design: Rise, Rejection, Revival

May 16 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 16

Night of Shining Stars Gala

May 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

Learning that Works: Parents talk about finding the best fit for their kids

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 17

LifeTies, Inc. Volunteer Program Information Session

May 17 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thu 17

‘Sculpted’ Exhibition

May 17 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thu 17

Capital City Farmers Market

May 17 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 17

Screening of spring semester student work in film and video, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

May 17 @ 3:00 pm
Thu 17

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

May 17 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Thu 17

Sing-A-Long with Sculpture

May 17 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 17

Screening and Panel Discussion: “Coming of Age in Aging America”

May 17 @ 7:00 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Wed 16

Postmodern Design: Rise, Rejection, Revival

May 16 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 16

Night of Shining Stars Gala

May 16 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

Learning that Works: Parents talk about finding the best fit for their kids

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 16

What is a Climate Action Plan and Why Does Princeton Need One?

May 16 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
%d bloggers like this: