Photo: Princeton Community Housing names new officers

New officers were elected to serve the boards for Princeton Community Housing at the organization’s May 10 meeting. Van Davis will lead the nonprofit’s two boards, the Princeton Community Housing board and the Princeton Community Housing Development Corporation board. A Princeton Community Housing trustee for nine years, Davis represents Trinity Episcopal Church and has led the Princeton Community Housing real estate committee. Alexander Pena, a Princeton Community Housing trustee for two years, has been named treasurer. Valerie Haynes, who represents the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Princeton, will serve as vice president of Princeton Community Housing. Alice Small, representing the YWCA of Princeton, will serve as vice president of the Princeton Community Housing Development Corporation. Jeannette Klink, representing the Princeton Methodist Church, and Betty Wolfe, representing Christ Congregation, were re-elected as secretaries of the Princeton Community Housing and Princeton Community Housing Development Corporation boards, respectively. Princeton Community Housing was founded in 1967 to provide welcoming and safe affordable housing within the Princeton community. Pictured (l-r): Ed Truscelli, Alice Small, Van Davis, Valerie Haynes, Alex Pena, Betty Wolfe.

