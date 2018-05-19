SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Gloria

This beautiful cat loves to play with her toys and lounge in the window sill watching the birds. Gloria loves to be petted and receive attention. She can be a sassy diva, so a home with no small children would be best. Adoption applications can be completed online or in person. Stop by SAVE to meet Gloria and other adoptable cats and dogs looking for their forever homes: 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

