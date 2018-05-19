Noise alert: Fort Dix holding mortar-firing training sessions through Monday

You might hear loud noises over the next few days or feel the ground shake because of the mortar-firing training sessions that are being conducted by the U.S. Army at Fort Dix through Monday, May 21.

Cloudy or overcast weather can amplify the booms and the noise can travel further. Residents in the West Windsor and Princeton area can often hear the boom noises from these drills.

Some Princeton residents have also observed helicopters overhead in recent weeks. Law enforcement officials said those helicopters are also affiliated with military exercises at the base.