Several Princeton area roads closed due to flooding (3:30 p.m. Sunday)

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Several area roads have flooded due to the heavy rain. Police are warning residents not to drive through flooded roads. Several vehicles have become stuck after driving into flooded areas this morning. A flood warning is in effect for Mercer County, Middlesex County, parts of Hunterdon County and parts of Somerset County until 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Closures as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday:

In Pinceton, Quaker Road closed between Nassau Park and Mercer Road

Mercer Road between Provinceline and Hutchinson Drive

River Road is closed at the Princeton border with Montgomery.

Mercer Road is closed between Maxwell and Lovers Lane because of a downed tree.

In Lawrence, Princeton Pike is closed between Stonicker Drive and Franklin Corner Road due to heavy flooding. Princeton Pike is also closed between Fackler Road and Lewisville.

In West Windsor, Southfield is closed between Haverford and Fairway. Readers report that Cranbury Road is also closed due to severe flooding.

In Montgomery, Opossum Road, Mountain Road, and Dead Tree Road at Mill Pond opened at about 3:20 p.m.. Route 533 is closed between Dead Tree Road and Bridgepoint Road.

In Hamilton, Whitehead Road is closed near the intersection of Weet Briar Avenue.

In Franklin Township, the Griggstown Causeway is closed due to flooding. Blackwells Mills Road is closed between South Middlebush aand VanCleef. South Middlebush Road is closed between Bennetts Lane and Hill Top. Canal Road is closed between Route 518 and Coppermine Road.  Foxwood Drive is closed between Winston Drive and Hunt Road.

In South Brunswick, portions of Route 522 and Ridge Road are closed due to flooding. Route 1 is open again.

Police say that several roadways throughout Hopewell Valley are closed due to flooding, including portions of Route 29, sections of Route 518, and sections of Route 654. Other roadways are also experiencing flooding.

Two lanes of Interstate 95 near Federal City Road are under water, readers report.

We will update this list as more information becomes available. If you know of a flooded road, text the closure to Planet Princeton at (609) 375-8920. 

