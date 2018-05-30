Planet Princeton
Photo: Investors Foundation donates $30,000 to Princeton First Aid Squad for emergency responder training

3 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad has received a $30,000 grant from the Investors Foundation for emergency medical and rescue training.

Volunteer EMTs respond to thousands of calls annually in Princeton. Continuing education training ensures the squad can deliver top-notch care and stay prepared for unforeseen disasters, squad leaders said. The Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad serves more than 30,000 Princeton residents, visitors, and students with emergency medical care and rescue services. The squad has about 110 volunteer and career members.

“This grant will help to ensure our community has plenty of trained personnel ready to respond to any type of emergency,” said Mark Freda, president of the squad.

Pictured, l-r: Princeton First Aid & Rescue Squad Chief Frank Setnicky and Mark Freda, p, accept $30,000 grant from the Investors Foundation. Presenting the gift are Cynthia Ricker, Investors Bank assistant vice president, and Linda Martin, senior market manager.

