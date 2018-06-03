Niedergang a strong advocate for the environment

To the Editor:

I’d like to talk about the environmental qualifications of Eve Niedergang, who is running for Princeton Council in the June 5 primary election. I myself am a member of the Princeton Environmental Commission, and serve as the municipal policy specialist at the Stony Brook-Millstone Watershed Association, the first environmental organization of Central New Jersey that protects clean water and the environment through a combination of conservation, advocacy, science and education.

I have worked closely with Eve at the Watershed, so I have seen her in operation. Eve has a key position at the Watershed– Coordinator of Volunteers. Eve has done remarkable things in this position. She grew the volunteer program from 60 volunteers to over 250 volunteers now– a great achievement. The Watershed is a nonprofit organization with a lean staff and various programs that heavily rely on volunteers. Eve’s ability to augment the number of volunteers from 60 to 250 continues to enhance our ability to conquer many environmental challenges.

Although high turnover of volunteer staff may create difficulties for organizations, Eve’s ability in attracting, training, and retaining so many volunteers reveals a lot about her as a person. She is a leader who works well with people, motivates them, and makes them want to stay. In addition to her fine work with the volunteers, Eve is well respected by her colleagues and serves as a valued member of the Watershed staff.

Eve is a strong advocate for the environment. She cares deeply about Princeton’s sustainability and reducing Princeton’s carbon footprint. She has been a proactive leader in supporting measures to make our community more sustainable. For example, she testified before Princeton Council on the importance of Princeton taking leadership on controlling stormwater runoff. Princeton is one of the first municipalities in our area to have enacted these important environmental regulations. Additionally, Eve takes her own personal commitment to the environment seriously; she drives a hybrid car, is part of the municipal composting program, and made renovations to her home to conserve energy after having a home energy audit.