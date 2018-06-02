SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Grady

Meet Grady. He is such a unique looking pooch. This happy and outgoing dog loves affection, and is very food motivated. Grady enjoys running around in our fenced in area and loves to go on long walks. He is a people lover – a total social butterfly. He will do best in a single family home with a yard to play many games of fetch. If you are looking for a sweet companion – Grady could be your boy! For more information, give us a call at 609-309-5214 or visit Grady in person along with our other cats and dogs available for adoption. SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

At SAVE, hope is a four-legged word!

Like this: Like Loading...