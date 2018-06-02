Planet Princeton
News

SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Grady

11 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Add comment

Meet Grady. He is such a unique looking pooch. This happy and outgoing dog loves affection, and is very food motivated. Grady enjoys running around in our fenced in area and loves to go on long walks. He is a people lover  – a total social butterfly.  He will do best in a single family home with a yard to play many games of fetch. If you are looking for a sweet companion – Grady could be your boy! For more information, give us a call at 609-309-5214 or visit Grady in person along with our other cats and dogs available for adoption.  SAVE is located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

At SAVE, hope is a four-legged word!

Heather Achenbach

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 02

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Sat 02

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 2
Sat 02

116th Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Collegiate Rowing Championships

June 2
Sat 02

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 2 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sat 02

New Jersey International Film Festival

June 2 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sat 02

The Million Dollar Quartet: A Tribute to Elvis, Johnny, Jerry Lee and Carl

June 2 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Sun 03

5th Annual Good Grief 5K Run and Walk for Hope

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 03

4th Annual Ralph Copleman Neighborhood Bike Ride

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Sun 03

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

June 3 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sun 03

Meditation for Beginners

June 3 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 03

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

June 3 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Mon 04

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 4 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 02

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Sat 02

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 2
Sat 02

116th Intercollegiate Rowing Association National Collegiate Rowing Championships

June 2
Sat 02

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 2 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Sat 02

New Jersey International Film Festival

June 2 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: