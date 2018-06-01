Planet Princeton Weekend Picks, June 2-3

Saturday, June 2

If you live in Princeton, don’t forget to put your recycling out by 7 a.m. Saturday for the Memorial Day pickup makeup day.

The 4th annual Ralph Copleman Ride in Lawrence has been postponed due to the weather forecast.

Mercer County Chemical and Electronic Waste Disposal Day – The Mercer County Improvement Authority will host a household hazardous waste and electronic waste disposal day for county residents who would like to recycle common residential chemical wastes or used electronics. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the John T. Dempster Fire School at 350 Lawrence Road in Lawrence, rain or shine. 350 Lawrence Station Road, Lawrence. Free More information on accepted items

20th Annual Cory’s Ride – The 20th annual Cory’s Ride will begin and end at Rosedale Park in Pennington and the cycling option is open to anyone 18 or older. Just bring a bike and a helmet. Cyclists can choose from 20-mile and 40-mile scenic Hopewell Valley routes. This year there are also walking options for those who don’t bike. Rain or shine. On-site registration 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., Rosedale Park, 422 Federal City Road, Pennington. $35 More information

Local Outdoor Farmers’ Markets – Three markets to choose from. Stop by the Pennington Farmers’ Market at Rosedale Mills at 101 Route 31, the Montgomery Friends of Open Space Farmers’ Market at the Village Shopping Center, 1340 Route 206 South, in Skillman, or the West Windsor Farmers’ Market in the Vaughn Drive Lot at the Princeton Junction Train Station. Fresh produce, farm products, baked goods, sauces, fibers, honey, flowers, coffee, music and more. Rain or shine. All three run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

National Trail Day Family Hike – Take part in a sensory hike for Families to celebrate National Trail Day. A map will lead you through the trails of Mercer Meadows, where you will search for different clues to utilize a number of senses. The hike will begin at the newly renovated historic Hunt Barn. 10 a.m., Mercer Meadows, 111 Cold Soil Road, Lawrence. Free More information

Author Peter Smith Visits Labyrinth Books – Discussion of his book “Free Range Learning in the Digital Age: The Emerging Revolution in College, Career, and Education.” 11 a.m., 122 Nassau Street, Princeton. Free.

Princeton Alumni P-Rade – The One and Only P-rade! 2 p.m. until 5:45 p.m. Led by the Old Guard. Sponsored by the Alumni Association of Princeton University. Cheer on the alumni near the FitzRandolph Gate, Front Campus, Cannon Green, Chapel Drive, Elm Drive, and the Poe-Pardee Fields.

Lecture | Madama Butterfly: Beauty in Betrayal – Rider University Professor Timothy Urban discusses the music and plot of Puccini’s beloved opera “Madama Butterfly.” Sponsored by The Princeton Festival and the West Windsor branch of the Mercer County Library.. 2 p.m., West Windsor Branch Library, 333 North Post Rd, Princeon Junction. Free More information

Mercer County Craft Beer and Food Truck Fest – The New Jersey Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival will be held on Saturday, June 2, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The afternoon will feature beer from New Jersey’s own craft breweries on tap including Screamin’ Hill Brewery, Czig Meister Brewing Company, Bolero Snort Brewery, Jughandle Brewing Company, Backward Flag Brewing, River Horse Brewing, Brotherton Brewing, Demented Brewing and more. Mercer County Park, , . More information

The Million Dollar Quartet: A Tribute to Elvis, Johnny, Jerry Lee and Carl – The four men who shaped the future of music — Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins — will be featured as the Einstein Alley Musicians Collaborative presents a tribute to their music at 7 p.m. at the Hopewell United Methodist Church. This is a special encore presentation. 20 Blackwell Avenue, Hopewell. More information

Black Cat Habitat Performs at Small World Coffee – Local Indie pop/rock group performs original music and select covers. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.,14 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Free.

Princeton University Fireworks – Sponsored by the Alumni Association of Princeton University. Fireworks at Finney and Campbell Fields. Concert begins at 8 p.m. Princeton Stadium is open for spectators to view the fireworks also. Fireworks from 9:15 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Sunday, June 3

5th Annual Good Grief 5K Run and Walk for Hope – The 5th Annual Good Grief 5K Run and Walk For Hope raises funds and awareness to help children, teens, and young adults after the death of a mom, dad, brother, or sister. The 5K Run and Walk for Hope is a fun, family event for all ages and abilities. Run or walk in memory of a loved one. 10 a.m., Giralda Farms, Dodge Dr. and Madison Ave. (Route 124), Madison. More information

American Repertory Ballet Fashion Show and Brunch – Fashion show, brunch, gift auction, 50/50 raffle drawing and more benefiting Princeton Ballet School scholarships. Boathouse at Mercer Lake, 334 South Post Road, West Windsor. 11 a.m., Adults $65, children 12 and under $35.

Meditation for Beginners – Stress Less. Now. Meditation for Beginners Sundays at noon at Princeton Center for Yoga and Health. Get more familiar with the quiet peace inside. Sure-handed guidance from Brandon Lewin of Ease and Lightness Meditation, and helpful energy of others. Noon, Princeton Center for Yoga and Health. More information

“Americana” Concert – The Kinnara emsemble performs songs, hymns and spirituals that defined United States history. 4 p.m., All Saints Church, 16 All Saints Road, Princeton. Admission $25

Handbell Concert – The Quadrants Handbell Quartet performs at the Princeton United Methodist Church, 5 p.m., 7 Vandeventer Avenue, Princeton. Free.

Kingston United Methodist Church Women’s Choir Spring Concert – A free concert by the women’s choir. Refreshments will be served after the performance. 7 p.m., Kingston United Methodist Church, 9 Church Street, Franklin Township.

Bravura Philharmonic Orchestra Concerto Extravaganza – The concert will feature the winners of the 2018 Young Artists Competition. 7 p.m., Princeton Alliance Church, 20 Schalks Crossing Road, Plainsboro. Tickets $20 at the door.

