Planet Princeton
Opinionator

An open letter from Dwaine Williamson 

8 hours ago
Community Contributor
Add comment

During this campaign I’ve been asked many times, “Are you sure you want to do this? Being on Council is a thankless job.”

My answer is this: I’ve been working my entire life toward this election. Everything I’ve done and will continue to do is rooted in an ethos of gratitude and service — and that path has led me to this moment.

I’m an immigrant who arrived in this country at a young age with a mother wanting a better life for her kids. We were not welcomed in Trenton and found a different set of hardships – all of which brought invaluable life lessons and perspective on what’s truly important.

Over 20 years ago, my wife Trina and I sought a place where we could offer a better life for our growing family. We found it here in Princeton, and every day I work to pay it forward.

As a litigator, I know how to fight and win in defense of another. I also know it’s often best to find common ground to yield mutually beneficial outcomes.

I know firsthand the challenges and opportunities surrounding the interrelated issues of affordable housing, land use and sustainability. I’m a member of the Princeton Planning Board, and Chair of the Zoning Amendment Review Committee (ZARC). Additionally, I served as First Vice President of the PCDO, and as the Municipal Democratic Committeeman for District 22. My understanding and relationships have been formed by being at the table and doing the work — and I am now ready, willing and able to take this approach to Council.

Our family has thrived in Princeton, and my children have benefited greatly from its public schools. I see the value our schools bring to our community, not only in nurturing our kids, but as an economic engine that draws families to move here. We all benefit from a healthy school system, and I have the experience and temperament to help navigate the difficult community conversations ahead.

Tuesday, June 5th is the primary election, and I’m asking for your vote for Princeton Council.

Community Contributor

Submit your photos, news, blog post, news tip, document, request for coverage or letter to the editor to editor @ planetprinceton.com. Please include your contact information. Letters should be between 200 and 750 words. Add events to our community calendar by following the "add event" link on our navigation menu. Thank you for reading and contributing to Planet Princeton.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 05

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 5 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 05

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 5 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 05

Get Started Cycling and Bike Commuting

June 5 @ 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

LECTURE  |  AN OPERA COMPOSER’S APPROACH TO STORYTELLING

June 5 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 05

The Roebling Legacy–presented by historian and author Clifford W. Zink

June 5 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wed 06

Pearls: The Leading Ladies of Jewelry

June 6 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wed 06

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 6 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Thu 07

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 7 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 07

Come Celebrate our 18th Anniversary!

June 7 @ 10:00 am - June 9 @ 5:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Tue 05

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Tue 05

Help Strike Out Hunger with the United Way of Greater Mercer

June 5 @ 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 05

Senior Visual Arts Show, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

June 5 @ 10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tue 05

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 5 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 05

Art After Hours

June 5 @ 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: