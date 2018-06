Robbinsville police were called to a residence on Robbinsville-Edinburgh Road on Monday afternoon, June 4, and discovered two dead people in the home. A preliminary investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force suggests that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The two have been identified as John Campbell, 60, and his wife, Pamela Gwozdz, 57.

Autopsies are scheduled for today. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office will provide more details when the causes of death have been confirmed.

Like this: Like Loading...