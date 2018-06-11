Planet Princeton
Pets

Kalla the dog missing in Princeton

1 min ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment

Kalla, a one-year-old Australian Shepherd dog, ran away near the Institute for Advances Study on Monday. Her owner said she is extremely friendly and knows her name. If you see her, please call 765-432-2042.

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Mon 11

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Mon 11

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 11
Tue 12

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 12 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 12

Lecture | Madama Butterfly Goes to Paris; Isabella Stewart Gardner Goes to Japan

June 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wed 13

Poetry and Nature, Reading, Trail Walk, at Sourland Ecosystem Preserve with D&R Greenway

June 13 @ 10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wed 13

NYT Journalist John Leland Discusses His Latest Book

June 13 @ 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wed 13

Gluten Free Eating Basics Workshop

June 13 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 14

Princeton Farmers’ Market

June 14 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 14

Capital City Farmers Market

June 14 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 14

Flag Day Ceremony

June 14 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 14

Improving Community and Family Engagement Through Resource-Based Partnerships

June 14 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Advertisement

  • Get 15% off your first order with Vosges Haut-Chocolat

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Mon 11

Central Jersey Choral Society presents Dvorak’s “Requiem”

May 31 @ 7:00 pm - June 16 @ 9:30 pm
Mon 11

Princeton Recycling Pickup

June 11
Tue 12

LifeTies Volunteer Program Information Session

June 12 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Tue 12

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

June 12 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 12

Lecture | Madama Butterfly Goes to Paris; Isabella Stewart Gardner Goes to Japan

June 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
%d bloggers like this: