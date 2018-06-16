Planet Princeton
SAVE pet of the week: Meet Donna the cat

6 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Donna is new to SAVE and she is the sweetest kitty. She loves to snuggle and would love to curl up on your lap at home!  Donna is just two years old and has yet to meet a person she doesn’t like. She knows her name and immediately comes when called.

SAVE often has more cats and dogs than we are able to post on Petfinder.  Please visit us in person.  SAVE is open 7 days a week. Give us a call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Donna and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.

Heather Achenbach

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

Events Calendar

« June 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
Sat 16

Environmental Art, Music Exhibition, Oratorio @ D&R Greenway thru 6/25; Oratorio July 28

June 13 @ 9:00 am - June 25 @ 5:00 pm
Sat 16

Nobi: Live at Small World

June 16 @ 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Sun 17

RUN FOR DAD

June 17 @ 7:30 am - 10:00 pm
Sun 17

Free summer nature programs for kids at the Tulpehaking Nature Center

June 17 @ 10:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sun 17

Poetry Reading | Butterfly and Cio Cio-san in Mari Kashiwagi’s poetic world

June 17 @ 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Sun 17

Meditation for Beginners

June 17 @ 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Sun 17

Carillon Concert at Princeton University

June 17 @ 1:00 pm - 1:45 pm
Sun 17

Sunday Music Series at Terhune Orchards

June 17 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 17

Sustainable Jazz Performance

June 17 @ 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Sun 17

Piano Competition Finals | The Princeton Festival

June 17 @ 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 17

The Princeton Festival presents “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”

June 17 @ 4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
Sun 17

Cirque Italia

June 17 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
