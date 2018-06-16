SAVE pet of the week: Meet Donna the cat

Donna is new to SAVE and she is the sweetest kitty. She loves to snuggle and would love to curl up on your lap at home! Donna is just two years old and has yet to meet a person she doesn’t like. She knows her name and immediately comes when called.

SAVE often has more cats and dogs than we are able to post on Petfinder. Please visit us in person. SAVE is open 7 days a week. Give us a call at 609-309-5214 or stop by the shelter to visit Donna and the other dogs and cats currently looking for their forever homes.

