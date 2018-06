Princeton resident Laura Kruskal, who is also known to many as “Lauragami”, celebrated her 95th birthday this week. An internationally known lecturer and writer about origami, the ancient art of paper-folding, she is the originator of many new origami models and travels to conferences to share her knowledge. Kruskal has been teaching origami classes at the the Princeton Public Library for 12 years. Her students and friends celebrated her birthday with a cake this week.

