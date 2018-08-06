Planet Princeton
SAVE Pet of the Week: Meet Serezha

13 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Serezha is a sweet and affectionate girl who came to SAVE through no fault of her own when her previous owner was no longer able to care for her. She has been adjusting well to shelter life, and loves to be given a little extra TLC by staff, volunteers, and visitors alike.  She would be best suited in a quiet, calm home as the only pet. This pretty grey tabby girl wants to be the only furry apple of your eye’ If you are looking for that one special kitty to complete your family, look no further than our girl Serezha! Stop by SAVE to meet her and our other adoptable dogs and cats.  We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

 

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

