NJ governor is named 2018 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights laureate

16 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has been named a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope laureate. He is being honored at a ceremony this winter along with Barack Obama, Discovery President and CEO David Zaslav, and Humana CEO Bruce Broussard.

The four were selected for the 2018 award for their work toward a more just and peaceful world. The award celebrates leaders of the international business, public service, entertainment, and activist communities who have demonstrated a commitment to social change.

“My father believed each time a man stands up for an ideal, or acts to improve the lot of others, or strikes out against injustice, he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope,” said Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights President Kerry Kennedy. “On the 50th anniversary of his historic campaign for the White House, we honor laureates who have sent forth countless ripples of hope to millions of people inspired by their example.”

Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights founder Ethel Kennedy will present the awards in New York on Dec. 2.

“For a half-century, the legacy of Robert F. Kennedy has been a model for public service based on the simple premise that our highest calling is to leave is a more understanding and inclusive world for future generations,” Murphy said in a statement about the award. “This is exactly the New Jersey I am working to create – a state that is strong and fair, which welcomes and embraces diversity, and ensures greater educational and economic opportunities for all. To have these efforts recognized, and linked to the legacy of Senator Kennedy, one of my personal heroes, is a tremendous honor.”

Past Ripple of Hope laureates include  Hillary Rodham Clinton, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Bill Clinton, Bono, George Clooney, Robert Smith, Harry Belafonte, Howard Schultz, Joe Biden, Congressman John Lewis, Tim Cook, Tony Bennett, and Robert De Niro.

