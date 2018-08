This lovable pooch is Carla. She is about four years old and was brought in through the local animal control. She is very smart and knows sit, look, and down. She also walks very well on the leash. She is great with other dogs and children. She is well-mannered, sweet, easygoing and housebroken, too. Carla will be a wonderful companion or family dog. Please call or stop by SAVE for more info! We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman, NJ.

Like this: Like Loading...