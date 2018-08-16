Executive director of Arts Council of Princeton resigns

Taneshia Nash Laird, the executive director of the Arts Council of Princeton for less than two years, has resigned. She will leave the organization at the end of August.

Jim Levine, the president of the Arts Council of Princeton board of trustees, will step down from the board and become the interim director. A search for a permanent replacement will begin in the fall.

“Taneshia brought a lot of energy and great programming to the arts council,” Levine told Planet Princeton in a phone interview Wednesday night. “We wish her success going forward.”

Nash Laird, a West Windsor resident, did not go into details about her future plans. She did say she will be opening a store in Harlem as part of a for-profit project she is already affiliated with.

“I don’t have anything big to announce yet,” Laird said. “I am working on some plans, but I can’t elaborate just yet because the ink on agreements isn’t even dry yet.”

Nash Laird is third executive director since the Arts Council of Princeton was founded in 1967. She replaced Jeff Nathanson in January of 2017. She was chosen after a five-month national search. Nathanson stepped down at the end of 2016 after leading the organization for 11 years.

She is the owner of Legacy Business Advisors, a community development consulting firm. Previously she was the co-founder and chief marketing officer for MIST Harlem. From 2006 to 2011, she served as executive director of the Trenton Downtown Association.

