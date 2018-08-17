White nationalist stickers found on lampposts in downtown Princeton

Readers have reported seeing large stickers on lampposst in Princeton promoting a white nationalist group.

The stickers promoting the New Jersey European Heritage Association were seen on a lamppost on the corner of Nassau Street and Harrison Street, and on a lamppost on Washington Road near the Woodrow Wilson School. Some readers reported that they scraped the stickers off the poles.

Racist flyers promoting the group that were posted on kiosks in Princeton in March were quickly removed. Other anonymous flyers expressing racist views were found on the Princeton University campus in December of 2017.

In the past, some residents have questioned whether the group actually exists and has a presence in Central New Jersey.

Last Sunday at the Unite the Right 2 rally in Washington D.C. that was organized by white nationalist Jason Kessler, at least four of the two dozen or so rally participants wore helmets emblazoned with the website address for the New Jersey European Heritage Association.

The white nationalist group calls on people to “secure the existence of our people and a future for white children.” The group promotes the ideologies of a number of white supremacist organizations across the United States, including the National Vanguard and the National Policy Institute.The group’s activity is being tracked by the state’s homeland security office and several national anti-hate groups.

Like this: Like Loading...