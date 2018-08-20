Cosmo the cat missing in Princeton

A black Maine coon cat named Cosmo went missing from the Campbell Woods townhouses in Princeton and was last seen in the woods near Bunn Drive on Saturday. The 13-pound cat is friendly and meows or comes to you if you call the cat’s name. If you see Cosmo, call Lorraine at 609-947-5561.
Events Calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
|
2
Tue 21
Safe Sitter Essentials with CPR
August 21 @ 9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tue 21
HomeFront ArtSpace “Healing in Nature” Art
August 21 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tue 21
Butterfly Bonanza with the Mercer County Park Commission
August 21 @ 11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tue 21
Community: By Donation Yoga Classes
August 21 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Tue 21
Twilight Tours of Morven
August 21 @ 6:00 pm
Wed 22
Central New Jersey Networking Group
August 22 @ 8:00 am - 9:00 am
Wed 22
Learn about Volunteer Opportunities at LifeTies
August 22 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thu 23
Princeton Farmers’ Market
August 23 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 23
Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market
August 23 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 23
Capital City Farmers Market
August 23 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 23
Summer Threads 2 exhibit: Act 2 Opening
August 23 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thu 23
The Arts Council of Princeton Summer Courtyard Concert Series presents Michael Austin
August 23 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
