Cosmo the cat missing in Princeton

10 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Cosmo

A black Maine coon cat named Cosmo went missing from the Campbell Woods townhouses in Princeton and was last seen in the woods near Bunn Drive on Saturday. The 13-pound cat is friendly and meows or comes to you if you call the cat’s name. If you see Cosmo, call Lorraine at 609-947-5561.

