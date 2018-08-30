Planet Princeton
Update: Motorcyclist killed in Route 1 crash early Monday identified

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Just after midnight on Monday, a motorcyclist died after being struck by a Volkswagen Jetta as he was crossing Route 1 at Franklin Corner Road.

Walter Harris, Jr., 58, of Hamilton was traveling on Bakers Basin Road and crossing Route to Franklin Corner Road when he was struck, police said. The driver of the Volkswagen was traveling south on Route 1.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Volkswagen, a 35-year-old Hamilton resident, was not injured.

No charges have been filed in the case. The crash is being investigated by Police Officer James
Gorski, Det. Daniel Gladney, and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Serious Collision unit. Anyone who witnessed the crash should contact Lawrence Township Police Det. Daniel Gladney at 609 844-7133.

