People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos names new executive director

Cheyenne Wolf has been named the new head of People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos, a non-profit based in Lawrenceville that is dedicated to exposing new audiences to literature through oral readings and discussions of short stories.

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos began in Spanish in a housing project in Cambridge, Mass. in 1972, when founder Sarah Hirschman organized a group of Puerto Rican women for a Gente y Cuentos pilot series. Today, its English and Spanish programs reach youth, adults, and seniors in diverse settings including residential treatment facilities, prisons, homeless shelters, adult education programs, libraries, senior centers, and alternative schools.

“Throughout my time at People & Stories /Gente y Cuentos, I have witnessed the power of literature to change lives,” Wolf said. “I have beheld the magic in our method and the way that short stories can spark a love literature.

Wolf replaces longtime executive director Pat Andres, who is retiring at the end of September. Wolf has served as the organization’s associate director for development and programs since 2014.

“The Executive Director search drew a remarkable pool of applicants from as far away as California, Costa Rica, and Paris,” said Ellen Gilbert, incoming board president. “It was a challenging process that made us all think long and hard about our organization and its mission.”

For more information about People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos, visit http://peopleandstories.org/.

