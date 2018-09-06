Planet Princeton
NonprofitsPeople

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos names new executive director

8 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
Add comment
Cheyenne Wolf

Cheyenne Wolf has been named the new head of People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos, a non-profit based in Lawrenceville that is dedicated to exposing new audiences to literature through oral readings and discussions of short stories.

People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos began in Spanish in a housing project in Cambridge, Mass. in 1972, when founder Sarah Hirschman organized a group of Puerto Rican women for a Gente y Cuentos pilot series. Today, its English and Spanish programs reach youth, adults, and seniors in diverse settings including residential treatment facilities, prisons, homeless shelters, adult education programs, libraries, senior centers, and alternative schools.

“Throughout my time at People & Stories /Gente y Cuentos, I have witnessed the power of literature to change lives,” Wolf said.  “I have beheld the magic in our method and the way that short stories can spark a love literature.

Wolf replaces longtime executive director Pat Andres, who is retiring at the end of September. Wolf has served as the organization’s associate director for development and programs since 2014.

“The Executive Director search drew a remarkable pool of applicants from as far away as California, Costa Rica, and Paris,” said  Ellen Gilbert, incoming board president. “It was a challenging process that made us all think long and hard about our organization and its mission.”

For more information about People & Stories/Gente y Cuentos, visit http://peopleandstories.org/.

image_print

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton. She can be reached via email at editor AT planetprinceton.com. Send all letters to the editor and press releases to that email address.

View all posts

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 07

Job Seekers Group

September 7 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 07

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

September 7 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 07

Morven’s Grand Reopening

September 7 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fri 07

Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking

September 7 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 07

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

September 7 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Fri 07

Gotham Networking Leaders Speak at Princeton Luncheon

September 7 @ 12:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Fri 07

Sips and Sounds at Terhune Orchards

September 7 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 07

First Fridays at the Grounds for Sculpture

September 7 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 07

Dancing Under the Stars

September 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 07

Pancha Koshas: Integrated Yoga for the Five Dimensions of Being

September 7 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 07

Shikantaza at South Brunswick Jazz Cafe

September 7 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Sat 08

Princeton Recycling Pickup

September 8

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Fri 07

Job Seekers Group

September 7 @ 9:45 am - 10:45 am
Fri 07

Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory Public Tour

September 7 @ 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Fri 07

Morven’s Grand Reopening

September 7 @ 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fri 07

Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking

September 7 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Fri 07

Friday Storytime at Barnes & Noble

September 7 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
%d bloggers like this: