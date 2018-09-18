Flash flood warning in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood warning that includes Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Bucks County in our news coverage area. The flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Rainfall in excess of two inches within one to two hours is possible in some areas. This could

result in flash flooding, especially for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor.

A flash flood warning is issued when flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Rapidly rising flood waters could quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

Use caution when driving, and do not drive through roads that are flooded. Turn around, don’t drown.

Road closure update as of 1 p.m.:

Washington Road in West Windsor is closed between Route 64 and Route 1 due to flooding. (Route 64 is a state-maintained bridge over Amtrak and New Jersey Transit’s Northeast Corridor line in West Windsor. Route 64 begins at an intersection with County Route 526 and County Route 571).

Like this: Like Loading...