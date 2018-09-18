Planet Princeton
Flash flood warning in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday

6 hours ago
Krystal Knapp
The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a flash flood warning that includes Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Bucks County in our news coverage area. The flood watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Rainfall in excess of two inches within one to two hours is possible in some areas. This could
result in flash flooding, especially for areas along the Interstate 95 corridor.

A flash flood warning is issued when flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Rapidly rising flood waters could quickly inundate roadways and areas of poor drainage. Streams and creeks could leave their banks, flooding nearby properties.

Use caution when driving, and do not drive through roads that are flooded. Turn around, don’t drown.

Road closure update as of 1 p.m.:

Washington Road in West Windsor is closed between Route 64 and Route 1 due to flooding. (Route 64 is a state-maintained bridge over Amtrak and New Jersey Transit’s Northeast Corridor line in West Windsor. Route 64 begins at an intersection with County Route 526 and County Route 571).

Krystal Knapp

Krystal Knapp is the founding editor of Planet Princeton.

Events Calendar

« September 2018 » loading...
M T W T F S S
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Tue 18

Georg Vrachliotis: Fritz Haller and the Microchip: Architecture, Society and Technological Unrest

September 18 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tue 18

What You Need to Know: ACL Injury Prevention

September 18 @ 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Tue 18

Writers’ Room

September 18 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tue 18

Talk: Sustainable Energy

September 18 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wed 19

Frank Stella Unbound: Literature and Printmaking

September 19 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wed 19

Storytime at Barnes & Noble

September 19 @ 11:00 am - 11:30 am
Wed 19

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

September 19 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Wed 19

Free Choirs for Children and Youth

September 19 @ 4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 19

First Time Home Buyer Workshop

September 19 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 20

Princeton Farmers’ Market

September 20 @ 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thu 20

Sustainable Princeton at Farmer’s Market

September 20 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thu 20

Capital City Farmers Market

September 20 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

