Police: Student at Hopewell Valley High School assaults staff members and officer

A 15-year-old student at Hopewell Valley Central High School allegedly assaulted multiple staff members on Thursday afternoon and then punched a police officer in the face, police said.

Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, police were dispatched to the high school after they received a report that a student had assaulted multiple school employees. Officers arrived and said they determined that a 15-year-old student had assaulted employees. As officers attempted to place the student under arrest, he resisted and punched an officer in the face, causing a minor injury. He also spit at another officer and school staff members during the incident, police said.

After being taken into custody, the student was transported to the Hopewell Township Police Department for processing. The student is being charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault against law enforcement officers and school personnel, and resisting arrest, police said. The charges will be forwarded to the Mercer County Family Court for review. The student’s name is not being released because he is a minor.

The high school went into a temporary building freeze during the incident, police said. A building freeze allows classes to continue as usual, but pedestrian movement in the hallways is restricted. The building freeze was lifted shortly after the student was in custody.

