The Route 206 closure that was scheduled to begin tonight, Nov. 8, has been postponed due to the weather, state officials said. Officials will announce a new project start time once the date is set.

Representatives from the New Jersey Department of Transportation said the culvert replacement project over a Branch of Stony Brook in Princeton requires the closure of Route 206 in both directions between Hillside Avenue and Arreton Road for about one week.

