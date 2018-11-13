Princeton Police blotter: Burglary on Sycamore, Cottage Club mischief, threats made to officers

A 9-year-old male student at the Hun School was struck by a bus as he attempted to cross Russell

Road on Nov. 2. The bus had just begun to move forward eastbound in the opposite lane as the boy ran directly in front of it and was struck, police said. The driver stopped immediately on impact, police said. The boy was knocked to the ground. He hit his head, shoulders and elbow. He remained conscious and alert. He was taken to Capital Health in Hopewell for treatment, police said. There were no other students on the bus and the driver was not injured. The bus driver was not charged, police said.

Police were dispatched to the Cottage Club, a private club for Princeton University students on Prospect Avenue, just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 11 after a fire alarm went off at the club. It turned out that the alarm was a false alarm. Police said student Vanja Obradovic, 20, discharged a fire extinguisher for no reason. There was no property damage, but cleanup costs are estimated to be

about $500.

Just after 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 11, a Hightstown resident allegedly attempted to exit the Hulfish Parking Garage without paying for parking. The driver was reported to police after she exited the Hulfish Parking Garage onto Chambers Street. The exit control arm landed on top of the driver’s vehicle, but did not damage it.

Police responded to reports that a man left the Witherspoon Grill, Mistral, and the Alchemist and Barrister on Nov. 11 without paying for alcoholic drinks. Police arrested Lawrence resident Simon Barnett, 54, and charged him with theft of service. He allegedly made several death threats to police officers, and was also charged with making terroristic threats. He was issued several summonses and was taken to the Mercer County Jail.

A resident of Sycamore Road reported that some time between 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. on Nov. 10, someone entered a home by cutting a screen and opening an unsecured window at the rear of the residence. The burglar took a 13-inch Macbook Pro valued at $3,000 and a charger.

Some time between 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and 8:20 a.m. on Nov. 5, someone entered the rear door of Weichert Realtors by using an unknown tool to pry open the door, damaging the lock, police said. The person rummaged through the interior of the building, taking $75 and a cordless Dewalt drill. The total value of the items was $175.

A 30-year-old Montgomery resident was arrested just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 7 for allegedly driving while intoxicated. Loris Ader was pulled over for speeding and charged with driving while intoxicated. He was taken to police headquarters, was issued several motor vehicle summonses, and was released to a sober adult, police said.

A resident of Elm Road reported that at about 8 p.m. on Oct. 28, she left her purse on the front passenger seat inside her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in her driveway. When she went to get her purse at about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, it was gone. The purse is described as a Celine bi-color purse. It is valued at $1,500. It contained a Louis Vuitton wallet, two pairs of reading glasses, and

Ray Ban Sunglasses. The woman estimates the total value of the stolen property was $4,000.

A New York City resident was stopped by police on Oct. 31 for driving the wrong way down Spring Street, making an illegal u-turn, and parking illegally. Aldreni Abreu, 30, was arrested for

possession of marijuana and 120 pieces of stolen U.S. Mail. He was released pending a court date.

A resident of Franklin Avenue reported that between 11 a.m. and noon on Oct. 31, someone entered her unlocked vehicles through the front passenger side door and stole $80 from her wallet. The vehicle was parked in her driveway.

A woman reported that just after 6:30 p.m. on Halloween, a child wearing a white, gray and black werewolf mask and a dark outfit rang her doorbell to ask for candy, then grabbed the metal bowl filled with candy from her hands. The empty metal bowl was later located on her front yard and all the candy was gone. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

On Oct. 30, a resident said she was at Marquand Park when her wallet was stolen from inside her purse. The wallet had $240 in cash inside, plus a driver’s license and three credit cards.

A Princeton Junction man allegedly got into a physical altercation with security at Triumph Brewery on Nassau Street just after midnight on Oct. 28, police said. Shailesh Jahagirdar, 29, allegedly failed to pay his bill and attempted to leave the brewery. He was charged with theft of services, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

