SAVE cat and dog of the week: Meet Ashes and Archie

Meet Ashes. Ashes was transferred to SAVE from another local organization. She is a beautiful tabby cat looking for a loving home. Ashes can be a bit shy when first meeting new people, but she does warm up to those that give her enough time. She is an independent, sweet girl who just wants a warm couch to sit on and a patient owner who will enjoy learning all about her.
Meet Archie. Pictures do not do this gorgeous boy any justice. Archie came to SAVE recently as a stray and was never claimed. Now he is on the search for his forever home. Archie is your typical Pit Bull mix: happy-go-lucky, energetic, and affectionate. He’s very intense with other dogs and would do well with a dog that matches his energy. Do you have the perfect home for Archie?
Please call 609-309-5214 or stop by SAVE to meet our adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.