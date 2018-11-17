SAVE cat and dog of the week: Meet Ashes and Archie

Meet Ashes. Ashes was transferred to SAVE from another local organization. She is a beautiful tabby cat looking for a loving home. Ashes can be a bit shy when first meeting new people, but she does warm up to those that give her enough time. She is an independent, sweet girl who just wants a warm couch to sit on and a patient owner who will enjoy learning all about her.

Meet Archie. Pictures do not do this gorgeous boy any justice. Archie came to SAVE recently as a stray and was never claimed. Now he is on the search for his forever home. Archie is your typical Pit Bull mix: happy-go-lucky, energetic, and affectionate. He’s very intense with other dogs and would do well with a dog that matches his energy. Do you have the perfect home for Archie?

Please call 609-309-5214 or stop by SAVE to meet our adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two. The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place. We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.

Like this: Like Loading...