SAVE cat and dog of the week: Meet Ashes and Archie

12 hours ago
Heather Achenbach
Meet Ashes. Ashes was transferred to SAVE from another local organization. She is a beautiful tabby cat looking for a loving home. Ashes can be a bit shy when first meeting new people, but she does warm up to those that give her enough time. She is an independent, sweet girl who just wants a warm couch to sit on and a patient owner who will enjoy learning all about her.

Archie

Meet Archie. Pictures do not do this gorgeous boy any justice. Archie came to SAVE recently as a stray and was never claimed.  Now he is on the search for his forever home. Archie is your typical Pit Bull mix: happy-go-lucky, energetic, and affectionate. He’s very intense with other dogs and would do well with a dog that matches his energy. Do you have the perfect home for Archie?

Please call 609-309-5214 or stop by SAVE to meet our adoptable dogs and cats. Adopt a shelter pet and save not one life, but two.  The pet you bring home and the pet who takes their place.  We are located at 1010 Route 601 in Skillman.

Heather Achenbach

Heather Achenbach is the executive director of SAVE. A life-long animal lover, volunteer and foster for a local NJ rescue, she has adopted a cat and dog from SAVE and is dedicated to the cause of animal welfare.

Events Calendar

Sat 17

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Sun 18

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 18 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 18

West Windsor Arts Council Artisan Market

November 18 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 18

Tiffany Window Tours

November 18 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Sun 18

GROW TO LEAD: How do YOU imagine LEADERSHIP? (for Middle and High School students)

November 18 @ 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Sun 18

Teahouse by Lao She, presented by Princeton Chinese Theatre

November 18 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Mon 19

“A Proud Heritage: African-American Presence in Hopewell Valley and Surrounding Areas

November 19 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Mon 19

“A Proud Heritage: African-American Presence in Hopewell Valley and Surrounding Areas

November 19 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Mon 19

“A Proud Heritage: African-American Presence in Hopewell Valley and Surrounding Areas

November 19 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Mon 19

Community: By Donation Yoga Classes

November 19 @ 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 19

Maker Mondays: Build with Legos

November 19 @ 4:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Sat 17

West Windsor Arts Center Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

November 5 @ 10:00 am - December 21 @ 6:00 pm
Sun 18

Painting Show, presented by Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts

November 18 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 18

Princeton Photo Workshop: Portrait Photography from Start to Finish

November 18 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 18

West Windsor Arts Council Artisan Market

November 18 @ 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sun 18

Tiffany Window Tours

November 18 @ 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
